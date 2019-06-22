Benefit to be held for Slaton fire victims on Sunday, June 23

SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Slaton Ministerial Alliance:



A community wide response to aide victims from the downtown fire of last weekend will be held on the Slaton Square at 9:30 Sunday morning.

Speakers include Mayor pro tem, Lynn Nowlin as well as Slaton Fire Chief, Ethan Johnston and Chief of Police,Trevor Barnes. Sherrell Wilson owner of the Slaton Bakery will also speak A Love Offering will be taken to benefit Rod Klemke of Klemke Sausage Haus and Dr. Al Bamdek of Slaton Family Medical Clinic. Both of these businesses were completely destroyed in the fire.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or picnic blankets to gather around the band shell on the square.



Those unable to attend can send checks to First Methodist Church and indicate in the check memo who they want their donation to go to. The church has two funds set up to benefit Rod Klemke and/or Dr. Al Bandek. The church will send an acknowledgement for use in tax reporting. Address is P.O. Box P.O. Box 350 Slaton, TX 79354. This event is organized by the Slaton Ministerial Alliance consisting of representatives from Slaton Churches to respond to community needs.



