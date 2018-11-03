Benz gets prison time, told underage girl to be "obedient" to him in sexual relationship

Image of Timothy Joseph Benz from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

SNYDER, Texas - Timothy Benz, 31, of Snyder was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for enticement of a minor.

Benz admitted in court records that he had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl. He used text messages to express his sexual interest in her, which made it a federal crime.

The original criminal complaint said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. A later court document said she was a 16-year-old.

“You have to be completely obedient to everything I want you to do no matter how much it hurts or how humiliating it is,” one message said according to court records.

The messages and the sexual relationship happened in September of 2017 in Snyder, court records said.

Court records said, “Benz has continued to contact minors in a sexually suggestive way,” even after the events of September 2017.

CORRECTION: The initial version of this story incorrectly indicated Benz continued sexually suggestive contact with minors in violation of instructions he would have been as a condition of release. He requested pre-trial release, however, it was not granted. The ongoing sexually suggestive communication was before his arrest on a federal charge. EverythingLubbock.com apologizes for the error.