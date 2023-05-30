It’s almost an understatement to say that barbecue is beloved in Texas. but some restaurants are a cut above the rest. (Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star state has been known to serve great barbeque.

EverythingLubbock.com asked its KLBK viewers what their favorite barbeque joints were in West Texas, and they did not disappoint.

A Texas born native and renowned barbeque cook Aaron Franklin quoted from his cookbook “A Meat-Smoking Manifesto” and explained why Texas barbeque is the best.

“But the fact that in Texas barbecue, you’re taking one of the worst pieces of the animal and converting it into one of the best is a miracle itself.” Aaron Franklin

With over 200 comments on the best barbeque joints, EverythingLubbock.com gathered the most commented places and compiled them into a list for its viewers to try.

Rejno BBQ — Olton, TX

Olton: 514 8th street

Evie Mae’s BBQ — Wolfforth, TX

Wolfforth: 217 US-62

T.C’s Ponderosa — Dickens, TX

Dickens: 136 US-82

Pitforks and Smokerings BBQ — Slaton, TX

Slaton: 1808 US East

Hill BBQ — Lubbock, TX

Lubbock: 3017 34th Street

Another famous barbeque brand Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q had a long term history in West Texas, specifically Lubbock. In 1968 Christopher “Stubbs” Stubblefield opened his first joint in Lubbock. Eventually, Stubb’s left Lubbock, but re-opened a new location in Austin, Texas.

According to a report from EverythingLubbock.com Stubb’s was inducted into the Barbeque Hall of Fame in September 1999.