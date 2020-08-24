Best city in Texas for working families? Could it be Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, zippia.com released a statement to EverythingLubbock.com saying “Lubbock is the best place in Texas for working families.”

Lubbock made the top 10 list nationwide – more specifically number 7, according to zippia.com.

“This was based on cities where owning a home is attainable, daycare isn’t costly, and the average workweek doesn’t keep you from your family,” an article on zippia.com said.

It also said, “Family time and saving for retirement shouldn’t be optional for working families. Instead, it should be doable.”

The top list by zippia.com is:

Athens, Ohio

Russellville, Arkansas

Cumberland, Maryland

Statesboro, Georgia

Auburn, Alabama

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Lubbock, Texas

Greenwood, South Carolina

Columbia, Missouri

Richmond, Kentucky

Zippia said, “We ranked over 500 cities…” Factors included average home price, quality of public schools, number of hours worked and median commute length. It also included daycare costs.

“Working families don’t have to concern themselves with high daycare costs with the average here [in Lubbock] only taking up 16% of the monthly bills,” the article said.

Zippia said the average workweek in Lubbock is 38 hours.