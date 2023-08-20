LUBBOCK, Texas — With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com has created a list of some of the best places to work for in Lubbock for college students.

Here is a list of some of the responses.

The United Family Stores

This business has various positions available for college students such as Sacker, Checker and Night Stocker. To apply, click here.

Various locations across Lubbock.

Orlando’s Italian Restaurant

This local Lubbock business has “competitive” pay rates for all positions, according to its website. To apply, click here.

Locations: 2402 Avenue Q & 6951 Indiana Avenue.

Advanced Graphix

This Lubbock business serves customers in “logo’ed products” to help organizations promote themselves, according to the job listing. To apply, click here.

Location: 520 23rd Street.

7 Brew Coffee

This business offers “good vibes”, flexible shifts, “amazing” pay and unlimited drinks, according to its website. To apply, click here.

Locations: 1415 University Avenue, 6821 Slide Road and 7403 Milwaukee Avenue.

UMC Health System

Looking to get a head start in the medical field as a college student? This Lubbock hospital has over 30 part-time jobs available according to its career website. To apply, click here.

Location: 602 Indiana Avenue

YWCA Lubbock

The YWCA is a team-orientated workplace and a family friendly environment, according to its website. The business is currently looking for people to fill positions such as After-School Staff and Custodial Staff. To apply, click here.

Location: 6501 University Avenue.

Target

This business has various positions available such as Cashier, Cart Attendant, and Stocker. To apply, click here.

Locations: 7302 University Avenue & 6064 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

If you have a business that is hiring, email us at newsweb@klbk13.tv to be added to the list.