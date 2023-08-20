LUBBOCK, Texas — With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com has created a list of some of the best places to work for in Lubbock for college students.
Here is a list of some of the responses.
The United Family Stores
- This business has various positions available for college students such as Sacker, Checker and Night Stocker. To apply, click here.
- Various locations across Lubbock.
Orlando’s Italian Restaurant
- This local Lubbock business has “competitive” pay rates for all positions, according to its website. To apply, click here.
- Locations: 2402 Avenue Q & 6951 Indiana Avenue.
Advanced Graphix
- This Lubbock business serves customers in “logo’ed products” to help organizations promote themselves, according to the job listing. To apply, click here.
- Location: 520 23rd Street.
7 Brew Coffee
- This business offers “good vibes”, flexible shifts, “amazing” pay and unlimited drinks, according to its website. To apply, click here.
- Locations: 1415 University Avenue, 6821 Slide Road and 7403 Milwaukee Avenue.
UMC Health System
- Looking to get a head start in the medical field as a college student? This Lubbock hospital has over 30 part-time jobs available according to its career website. To apply, click here.
- Location: 602 Indiana Avenue
YWCA Lubbock
- The YWCA is a team-orientated workplace and a family friendly environment, according to its website. The business is currently looking for people to fill positions such as After-School Staff and Custodial Staff. To apply, click here.
- Location: 6501 University Avenue.
Target
- This business has various positions available such as Cashier, Cart Attendant, and Stocker. To apply, click here.
- Locations: 7302 University Avenue & 6064 Marsha Sharp Freeway.
If you have a business that is hiring, email us at newsweb@klbk13.tv to be added to the list.