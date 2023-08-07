LUBBOCK, Texas– On Sunday, EverythingLubbock.com asked its viewers what the best “mom and pop” restaurants were in the Lubbock area.

The list is as follows:

All-American Eatery is located at 8901 Highway 87 and is owned by Abel Rocha, according to its website. The restaurant offers burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and much more.

Aranda’s Taqueria is located at 4001 34th Street. According to its website, Aranda’s serves “Jalisco style” Mexican food.

Bonus Burger is located at 2312 50th Street and offers a wide range of food. It serves Mexican food, sandwiches and of course, burgers.

Cast Iron Grill is located at 620 19th Street and is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cast Iron Grills serves southern comfort food such as chicken fired steak, pork chops, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and so much more.

Chieftain Grill is located at 608 West Main Street in Crosbyton. According to its official Facebook page, Chieftain Grills offers a fish fry every Friday.

The Honey Comb Pie Shop is located at 3833 50th Street. According to its official Facebook page it offers sandwiches, burgers with a “great slice of pie.”

Joel’s Restaurant is a Mexican style restaurant located at 3116 Amherst Street. The restaurant owned by Nati and Joel Gonzalez. Joel’s described itself as “authentic” Mexican food on it’s website.

Lee’s Cafe is a soul food restaurant located on 7604 Milwaukee Avenue and is the flagship restaurant for the Lee family who own two other restaurants in the Lubbock area.

Lubbock’s Breakfast House described itself as a “favorite in Lubbock” for several years and is located at 7006 University Avenue. The menu includes sandwiches, breakfast items and chicken wings.

Pancake House is located at 510 Avenue Q. According to it’s official Facebook page, said it’s been serving in the Hub City for almost 50 years.

The Red Zone Café is located at 3602 Slide Road and has been serving the people of Lubbock since 2009.

The Shack is located at 2309 Frankford Avenue and referred to itself as a “Lubbock’s Favorite BBQ joint.” According to it’s official Facebook page, it offers a great patio and bring your own bottle.