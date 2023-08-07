LUBBOCK, Texas– On Sunday, EverythingLubbock.com asked its viewers what the best “mom and pop” restaurants were in the Lubbock area.
The list is as follows:
- All-American Eatery is located at 8901 Highway 87 and is owned by Abel Rocha, according to its website. The restaurant offers burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and much more.
- Aranda’s Taqueria is located at 4001 34th Street. According to its website, Aranda’s serves “Jalisco style” Mexican food.
- Bonus Burger is located at 2312 50th Street and offers a wide range of food. It serves Mexican food, sandwiches and of course, burgers.
- Cast Iron Grill is located at 620 19th Street and is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cast Iron Grills serves southern comfort food such as chicken fired steak, pork chops, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and so much more.
- Chieftain Grill is located at 608 West Main Street in Crosbyton. According to its official Facebook page, Chieftain Grills offers a fish fry every Friday.
- The Honey Comb Pie Shop is located at 3833 50th Street. According to its official Facebook page it offers sandwiches, burgers with a “great slice of pie.”
- Joel’s Restaurant is a Mexican style restaurant located at 3116 Amherst Street. The restaurant owned by Nati and Joel Gonzalez. Joel’s described itself as “authentic” Mexican food on it’s website.
- Lee’s Cafe is a soul food restaurant located on 7604 Milwaukee Avenue and is the flagship restaurant for the Lee family who own two other restaurants in the Lubbock area.
- Lubbock’s Breakfast House described itself as a “favorite in Lubbock” for several years and is located at 7006 University Avenue. The menu includes sandwiches, breakfast items and chicken wings.
- Pancake House is located at 510 Avenue Q. According to it’s official Facebook page, said it’s been serving in the Hub City for almost 50 years.
- The Red Zone Café is located at 3602 Slide Road and has been serving the people of Lubbock since 2009.
- The Shack is located at 2309 Frankford Avenue and referred to itself as a “Lubbock’s Favorite BBQ joint.” According to it’s official Facebook page, it offers a great patio and bring your own bottle.
- Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill is located at 3135 34th Street and offers “authentic” pizza, calzones and burgers.