LUBBOCK, Texas — With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com created a supreme list of the best pizza places in Lubbock. We asked the KLBK and KAMC audiences on social media to toss out their favorite slices of wisdom.

Here is a list of the most popular responses.

Capital Pizza

This local Lubbock restaurant has a weekly special and a $9.99 cent buffet, according to its social media page.

Location: 2705 26th Street.

Dario’s Pizza & Calzone

This local Lubbock restaurant offers “authentic hand tossed” pizza, according to its Facebook page.

Location: 6810 Milwaukee Avenue.

Orlando’s Italian Restaurant

This local Lubbock restaurant has been serving “delicious” food since 1965.

Locations: 24th and Avenue Q.

Woody’s Pizza, Grill, & Pub

This local Lubbock restaurant has a Sunday special on 1/2 off all 12″ pizzas from 5 p.m. to close.

Location: 3135 34th Street

Parry’s Pizza

This restaurant has daily specials on pizza and wing combinations.

Location: 11430 Quaker Avenue, #900.

Wildfire Wood Fired Pizza

This Lubbock food truck is operated by local firefighters.

Location: Can be booked for events by calling or texting 806-535-4020.

One Guy from Italy

This local Lubbock restaurant has a lunch special for two gourmet slices and a drink for $9.99.

Location: 1101 University Avenue.

Papa V Pizza