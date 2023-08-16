LUBBOCK, Texas — With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com created a supreme list of the best pizza places in Lubbock. We asked the KLBK and KAMC audiences on social media to toss out their favorite slices of wisdom.
Here is a list of the most popular responses.
Capital Pizza
- This local Lubbock restaurant has a weekly special and a $9.99 cent buffet, according to its social media page.
- Location: 2705 26th Street.
Dario’s Pizza & Calzone
- This local Lubbock restaurant offers “authentic hand tossed” pizza, according to its Facebook page.
- Location: 6810 Milwaukee Avenue.
Orlando’s Italian Restaurant
- This local Lubbock restaurant has been serving “delicious” food since 1965.
- Locations: 24th and Avenue Q.
Woody’s Pizza, Grill, & Pub
- This local Lubbock restaurant has a Sunday special on 1/2 off all 12″ pizzas from 5 p.m. to close.
- Location: 3135 34th Street
Parry’s Pizza
- This restaurant has daily specials on pizza and wing combinations.
- Location: 11430 Quaker Avenue, #900.
Wildfire Wood Fired Pizza
- This Lubbock food truck is operated by local firefighters.
- Location: Can be booked for events by calling or texting 806-535-4020.
One Guy from Italy
- This local Lubbock restaurant has a lunch special for two gourmet slices and a drink for $9.99.
- Location: 1101 University Avenue.
Papa V Pizza
- This local Lubbock restaurant has a daily lunch special from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Location: 8008 Abbeville Avenue.