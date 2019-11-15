Betenbough celebrates closing 10,000 homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Betenbough Homes celebrates closing 10,000 homes in less than 30 years.

Betenbough Homes started as a father-son venture that began in 1992.

Jeanna Roach, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Betenbough said the company went from two employees to more than 200.

“In 1992 Ron and Rick Betenbough started Betenbough homes and they built eleven homes that year and they thought, ‘what if we could build 50 homes?’ And they built 53 homes the second year that they were in business,” Roach said.

Betenbough Homes have built home for 45 communities across Lubbock, Odessa, Midland and Amarillo.

“Lubbock is growing and lots of people know it,” Roach said. “And so we’re so grateful to have expanded in this area and honestly we focus on first time home buyers.”