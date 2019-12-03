Betenbough Homes hosting annual “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” event on Dec. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Bentenbough Homes:

Betenbough Homes invites the community to its annual, free Christmas event, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The event will take place in Betenbough Homes New Home Center, located at 6517 82nd Street,on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a complimentary printed and digital photo.

Enjoy cookies, gourmet popcorn, and a warm cup of cocoa

Head back home for the holidays with surprise Christmas goodies

“This is our favorite time of year where we get to welcome the community into our home and celebrate Christmas,” said Cory Cisco, Betenbough Homes area director. “It’s so special to be a part of so many Christmas memories that are made year after year.”

The event benefits One Voice Home, with Betenbough Homes donating one dollar for every photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” will take place on Friday, December 6, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the New Home Center, located at 6517 82nd Street in Lubbock.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit betenbough.com.

About Betenbough Homes

Betenbough Homes, West Texas’ number one new home builder, was founded in 1992 when father and son Ron and Rick Betenbough teamed up to deliver quality new homes at the most competitive price. Based in Lubbock, Texas, Betenbough Homes has built more than 10,000 homes in communities across West Texas and is committed to providing more home for less money. Betenbough Homes is an employee-owned company committed to build, serve and impact the communities it calls home. Ranked among the Top 100 Builders in the nation by Builder magazine, the company was also named a 2018 Guildmaster with Distinction by GuildQuality for consistently superior customer service. In addition, the company has earned several Texas Association of Builders’ Star Awards in 2015 and 2016, and multiple local awards throughout the years.

Betenbough Homes currently builds homes in Lubbock, Texas; Midland, Texas; Odessa, Texas; and Amarillo, Texas. Visit betenbough.com for more information on Betenbough Homes.

(News release from Betenbough Homes)