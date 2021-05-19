Betenbough Homes victim of hack, sensitive customer info possibly leaked

LUBBOCK, Texas — Betenbough Homes was the victim of a ransomware attack in early May, according to an announcement by the company Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the hackers gained access to customer information including sensitive personal information.

“We understand that this breach could have a real impact on you, creating frustration and concern, and for that I am truly sorry,” CEO Rick Betenbough said in the announcement.

The company said it is offering a one-year identity theft monitoring and restoration plan for free to those impacted by the breach.

The following is an excerpt from the announcement:

It is with deep regret that I inform you that like the recent Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, on May 3, 2021, we too became the victims of a ransomware attack on our systems. During our investigation into these matters, on May 15, 2021, we learned these criminals gained access to customer files including sensitive personal information.

Our number one priority has been and will always be to take care of the people that have been entrusted to us and to care for them like we would care for our own families. We understand that this breach could have a real impact on you, creating frustration and concern, and for that I am truly sorry.

Please know that our team acted swiftly to address the problem as soon as it became known, and that we are actively working to respond to this attack and guard against other potential digital criminal activity. Specifically, we have: