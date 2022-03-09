LUBBOCK, Texas — Beth Bridges, at-large incumbent on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees, announced her re-election campaign on Tuesday.

“As a parent at Lubbock High School, I have been given the opportunity to personally experience the excellence that happens in Lubbock ISD classrooms every day,” she said in a campaign press release. “Improving student outcomes while providing the broadest, most enriching experience for every student is my principal goal as your school board member.

She has served on the LISD Board of Trustees for the past four years.

Bridges went on the say, “I believe the education our students receive from the outstanding faculty and staff of Lubbock ISD is the cornerstone of Lubbock’s future. I see the end game of public education. We have an obligation to provide the children of our community with the educational foundation and skills to build a promising future right here in Lubbock.”