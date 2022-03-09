LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Bethany Luna campaign:

Bethany Luna is running for Lubbock ISD School Board of Trustees, District 4. She officially completed her candidacy announcement on Monday, January 24th, 2022 at Lubbock ISD Central Office. Bethany is a local Couple and Family Therapist in Lubbock and has run a group practice since April 2021. She is a previous employee of Lubbock ISD in the ECI DEBT department for 6 years after graduation from graduate school at Texas Tech University in 2013. She is an advocate for underrepresented populations and has experience working in school settings with Early Childhood Intervention, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, a residential treatment center, as well as a local foster care agency. During her tenure in each of these jobs, she attended school meetings and provided support to parents. Bethany has extensive experience in bringing different groups of people together to work towards a common goal.

Bethany has the endorsement of Pastor Wendell Davis as he stated, “[Bethany] embodies the six pillars of genuine character. Ms. Luna demonstrates the utmost concern and commitment in advocating for our most vulnerable population, children.” Bethany reports her mission in accessing this platform is to listen and serve with accountability to the LISD community.

Any support or donations can be given through her website, www.bethanylunafordistrict4.com or email info@bethanylunafordistrict4.com. The events she is attending will also be listed there as well as how to register to vote. Early voting begins Monday, April 25th, 2022 and ends Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022. The election will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022. Bethany Luna is asking for your vote as a unique addition to the current demographic of the School Board of Trustees. She is supported by her wife, Marie Luna, and their two children. Bethany is a native of West Texas and was born and raised in Dumas, Texas.

(Press release from the Bethany Luna campaign)