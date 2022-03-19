LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will hold a town hall in Lubbock on Sunday, March 20.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at The Garden.

According to a press release, The People of Texas Campaign is taking O’Rourke across the state throughout the month of March.



“Each event will focus on how the people of Texas can overcome the current divisions and unite around the popular things that Texans want to accomplish together: expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions, creating great jobs that pay a living wage, fully funding schools while having the backs of teachers, and ensuring that everyone can live to their full potential,” the release said.

The Garden is located at 1801 Buddy Holly Avenue.