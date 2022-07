LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, announced that he would once again stop in Lubbock for his campaign on July 21.

According to the announcement, O’Rourke was set to be at the Science Spectrum from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

O’Rourke was also expected to stop in Snyder Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Scurry County Library. He was also set to visit Muleshoe on Friday at the Bailey County Electric Co-op from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.