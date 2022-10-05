LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University was named as an upcoming stop on Beto O’Rourke’s college tour on Wednesday, according to O’Rourke’s official website.

According to the website, the visit was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at an unannounced location on Texas Tech’s Campus.

The visit is part of O’Rourke’s “Beto for Texas College Tour,” where he visited more than 15 college campuses in Texas.

O’Rourke previously visited Lubbock’s Science Spectrum in July 2022 as part of his “Drive for Texas” campaign tour.

O’Rourke was named as the democratic candidate in the race for Texas Governor and against incumbent Greg Abbott. Election day in Texas will be Tuesday, November 8.