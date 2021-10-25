Bicyclist assaulted after man intentionally hits him with vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said a bicyclist was assaulted Thursday in the 2000 block of 50th Street after an encounter with a shirtless man.

Lubbock police responded to a hit-and-run call Thursday at approximately 9:09 p.m.

According to a police report, the suspect’s vehicle hit a bicyclist and then got out and punched him.

The victim told police he was riding his bicycle when he saw the suspect parked on the side of the street with the car door open, so he went around and continued riding.

According to the police report, the suspect then caught up to him and drove his vehicle into the back of the victim’s bicycle. The situation then escalated.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of his vehicle and began to hit the bicyclist, which caused the victim to fall to the ground.

The on-scene officer saw an injury on the victim’s arm, so it was photographed.

As of Monday, a suspect was not arrested or identified.