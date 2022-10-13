Lubbock Police investigating bicyclist and vehicle crash at 82nd and I-27. (October 12, 2022. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash.

LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street.

At the time, Roe was transported with serious injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday morning collision that left a 51-year-old female dead.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 82nd Street on October 12, at 6:51 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist.

Upon arrival, officers located Shanna Roe with serious injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the truck, driven by 66-year-old Luis Cisneros, was traveling West in the 900 block of 82nd St., as Roe was attempting to cross 82nd St. on a bicycle from the South to the North, when the two collided.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.