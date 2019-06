LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 9:30p.m. Sunday night, police responded to the intersection of Emory and North Detroit where a bicyclist had been struck by a car.

According to the police desk, the bicyclist ran the stop sign and was hit by a car occupied by a family.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No one from the car was injured.

No one has been arrested.