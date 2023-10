LUBBOCK, Texas— A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of 4th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Lubbock PD responded to the call for a crash involving a bicyclist around 5:50 a.m.

The bicyclist was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.