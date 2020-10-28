Biden/Harris bus tour stops in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s ‘Soul of the Nation’ bus tour made a stop in Lubbock Wednesday morning.

The bus is part of a three-day statewide tour that kicked off it’s first stop in Amarillo. After Lubbock, the bus will be headed to Abilene, Fort Worth and Dallas for the rest of Wednesday.

Enthusiastic Biden/Harris supporters showed up to pick up campaign materials to decorate their vehicles and homes. Amy Gobel, a mother of four and an avid voter, said she was happy to see the bus.

“I am super excited to see the Bidden/Harris bus. This is the first time I’ve seen a major democratic nominee come to West Texas,” said Gobel.

Gobel said she is voting democrat because there are key issues for her that Biden and Harris support such as women’s rights and rights for the LGBTQ community.

Gracie Gomez, chair of the Lubbock Democratic Party, said although the weather provided some limitations for more people to attend the event, she appreciates that Lubbock was considered as a stop in the tour.

“Lubbock is an American city, it is not a Republican city, it doesn’t belong to Trump or to any one party,” she said,” she said.

Groups of Trump supporters stationed themselves across the street from the rally to show their support for Donald Trump.

Chalon Goodley, a Trump supporter, said she heard about the bus tour on Facebook and showed up to the event to confront Biden on ‘plausible deniability.”

“We are here because [Donald Trump] is for America first, he is for our veterans he’s for our black community, our Hispanic communities,” said Goodley.