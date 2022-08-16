LUBBOCK, Texas — President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that honors Lubbock toddler, Reese Hamsmith, who died in December 2020 after swallowing a button battery.

The bill passed the House of Representatives in late July.

In a social media post, the Reese’s Purpose organization said, “and just like that, we have been signed, sealed and delivered! Reese’s Law!”

The law, introduced by Representative Jodey Arrington, would require clear warning labels and more secure packaging.

Reese’s Purpose said they are “looking forward to continuing our efforts towards child safety in many areas.”