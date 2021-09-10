Big 12 announces invitation to Brigham Young, U of Central Florida, Cincinnati and U of Houston

DALLAS — The Big 12 conference on Friday announced invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston.

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma this year announced they would leave the Big 12 at the end of media rights agreement in 2025. Other Big 12 schools, including Texas Tech, objected. The Big 12 promised to do whatever it took to strengthen the conference and be a powerful advocate for the remaining 8 schools. Assuming the four invited schools do in fact join, the Big 12 would go back to having 12 teams.

The following is a statement on Friday from the Big 12.

Big 12 Extends Membership Invitations

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston to join the Conference.

Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members.

As necessary, institutional Boards will be in session today to act on Big 12 Conference membership. Videoconference announcements with Big 12 Board of Directors Chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, and campus representatives are scheduled today at the following times:

Houston – 11:00 a.m. CT

BYU – 11:30 a.m. CT

UCF – 2:45 p.m. CT

Cincinnati – 3:30 p.m. CT