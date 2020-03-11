Big 12 announces limited access to conference tournament in Kansas City due to coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced it would be limiting access to its annual post season conference basketball tournament in Kansas City due to the threat of coronavirus.

While the tournament begins on Wednesday night, the limited access will not begin until the Thursday morning slate of games.

According to Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, each team will be allotted 125 tickets each for certain people. He said there will not be allowing pep bands or cheerleaders at the games either.

Bowlsby said he was advised by health experts that the situation with coronavirus would get worse, and that it would not be prudent for people to gather in large groups.

Untit now, he said he had not been told having fans in the arena was a bad idea.