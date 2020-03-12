Big 12 cancels remainder of basketball tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 canceled the remaining men’s and women ’s basketball tournament. The Big Ten Tournament also canceled.
“The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit,” the Associated Press said.
Use the video player to see a portion of the official announcement from Bob Bowlsby, Commissioner of the Big 12.
More to come shortly.
The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn