Big 12 cancels remainder of basketball tournament

Today: Increasing clouds. Sct'd PM showers. High 80.Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 48.Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High 50.

Major changes are on the way beginning tonight as a potent upper-level low treks east. This system is going to be the main driver for some severe weather by tomorrow.

Before we get to tomorrow we have to get through a warm day today. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, with scattered rain developing after 3 PM. This activity will last through the evening and overnight, but we aren't expecting any severe weather. The better chance for strong to severe storms will be tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for your morning commute tomorrow and throughout the day tomorrow. One final push for stormy weather will be Friday evening, that's when we expect severe weather to move through the South Plains. As of now, a marginal risk for severe weather is in place for all of the South Plains. The severe weather threat for the marginal risk areas include gusty winds and even hail. However, there is a slight risk for severe weather for Lea County, extreme western Roosevelt County, and extreme southwestern Gaines County. This area has the better potential to see more severe weather activity, including damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

All of this activity will be out of the area by Saturday evening, but more rain is on the way Sunday PM - Wednesday.