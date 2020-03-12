Big 12 cancels remainder of basketball tournament

1  of  3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 canceled the remaining men’s and women ’s basketball tournament. The Big Ten Tournament also canceled.

“The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit,” the Associated Press said.

