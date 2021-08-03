Big 12, Pac-12 meeting to explore alliance, merger or other options, The Athletic reported

DALLAS — One day after Bob Bowlsby’s testimony before the Texas Senate, the Big 12 commissioner will meet with the Pac-12 commissioner, according to Max Olson with The Athletic.

Olson tweeted, “Sources: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is meeting with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff today to discuss the possibility of a scheduling alliance, merger or other options for their conferences to strategically work together.”

Bowlsby was asked about the idea during his testimony Monday afternoon.

“I think there are options for us to partner with other conferences,” Bowlsby told lawmakers.

The Big 12 has until mid-2025 before the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma leave. The two will join the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Lawmakers were openly frustrated that UT engaged in secret negotiations and the made the decision clandestinely. By the time other Texas school affected by the change, it was already a done deal according to information presented during the Texas Senate hearing.

The loss of OU and UT will cost the Lubbock economy at least $117 million per year – perhaps much more – according to analysis from the Perryman Group.