LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock was recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award winner. Out of 225 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country, Lubbock is one of 30 organizations to receive this honor.

Ever year BBBS agencies are recognized by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Nationwide Leadership Council for excellence in the organization’s one to one youth mentoring program.

“I am so proud of our board and staff for making quality programming a priority for our local

children,” said Melissa Corley, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock. “Their hard work equates to a brighter future for area youth.”

Lubbock was officially recognized at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26 through June 29 in California.

“We are extremely proud to honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock this year. Their innovative

efforts and actions are leading the way in which our Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies empower

young people across the country,” said BBBSA President and CEO, Artis Stevens.