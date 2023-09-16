LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is launching a new brand campaign “It Takes Little to Be Big.”

A press release said the campaign focuses on the idea that little moments can have a big impact.

In Lubbock, there are 59 kids on the wait list for a Big Brother or Big Sister, according to a press release. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock said they want to match each of these kids with a positive adult role model.

“Rallying behind this new campaign will allow us to support and inspire youth today, further

enabling us to empower communities throughout the South Plains for years to come,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock said in a press release.