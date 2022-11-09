A bowling ball hits the pins during a match. (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Lubbock will host its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser on Sunday November 13.

According to a press release from BBBS, the bowling event will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. The address is 3632 50th Street.

Participants will enjoy two hours of bowling, delicious food, prizes, and more.



Bowl for Kids’ Sake helps Big Brothers Big Sisters serve local youth with needed one-to-one youth mentoring programs.

“All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth,” the press release said.

Additional information is available on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock website or its social media platforms.