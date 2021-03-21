Big Brothers Big Sisters reunite in person after a year of distance

LUBBOCK, Texas — Our non-profits have had to deal with a lot of COVID-19 restrictions this past year. Lubbock’s Big Brother Big Sisters was doing everything virtually. But recently, with restrictions lifted, they were allowed to meet in person again.

This weekend, Big Sister Tabatha Perkins and her Little Sister Haylie Vasquez got together for one of their first meet ups in over a year – and they hadn’t skipped a beat.

“When COVID hit, we had to basically just not meet anymore,” said Perkins.

Having only communicated via Zoom or over the phone this past year, things just haven’t been the same for the two.

“The COVID thing was like kind of scary,” said Vasquez. “So I didn’t think we were ever going to get to meet up again.”

The two made it work, however, it wasn’t easy.

“We spoke on the phone, we sent cards and letters to each other. And that was really about it,” said Perkins. “It was hard, really hard.”

Once restrictions were lifted and they got the OK to meet in person again, the two started planning their next meet up.

“Sometimes I don’t really get to go anywhere. And then with her, I get to go places,” said Vasquez. “Some places that I really can’t go to all the time.”

Some of their favorite things are getting frozen yogurt together, going for walks or to Tech games. The two sisters said they can’t wait to get back to it.

“Getting to be around someone that can actually like have fun and enjoying time with other people,” said Vasquez, describing what she’s most looking forward to.

This taste of normalcy shows us all just how much friendship can mean, especially when we’re apart for so long.

“Being invested in a child’s life, I have found so much joy in it,” said Perkins. “And Haley is just amazing. She has so much fun.”

“When you’re in virtual it’s, like sometimes you feel like you’re not really talking to that person,” said Vasquez. “And then when you’re meeting up, you actually like feel, like, happy because you get to see that person.”

Learn more on how to volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters here.