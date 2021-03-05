Big change; UIL to still require masks, however local school systems can opt out

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University Interscholastic League will still require those who are not actively competing to wear masks. However, school systems can opt out.

“The … mask-related requirements may be modified or eliminated by the formal action of the governing board of a school system,” updated guidance from UIL said.

The UIL website said:

UIL RISK MITIGATION GUIDELINES MODIFICATIONS INCLUDE: • Consistent with TEA guidance, school system governing boards may modify or eliminate mask-related requirements; • Schools may determine spectator capacity and seating arrangements for UIL events;

As for school districts that do not opt out, the UIL said students, teachers, and staff members must wear a mask said students, teachers, and staff members must wear a mask properly when entering an area where UIL activities are taking place and when social distancing is not possible between those not actively competing.

Exceptions to the above rule were as follows:

Any person younger than 10 years of age, except where a school system determines it is developmentally appropriate

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask

Any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated in a dining area to eat or drink

Any person while the person is: (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors; and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household

Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audienceUIL

However, the UIL website said school systems may require the use of masks or face shields for adults or students for whom it is developmentally appropriate.

The website said students can remove their masks in activities where it may be hard to wear one, but those students will still have to socially distance.

The website added that schools must require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks or face shields, where masks are required by this guidance or a school system’s governing board, as they arrange themselves in positions that will allow them to maintain safe distancing.

Schools should attempt to make hand sanitizer and other disinfecting materials available in congregate settings, and students, staff and visitors should be encouraged to sanitize or wash their hands frequently, the website said.