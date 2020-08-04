Big milk giveaway on Thursday in Lubbock – 400 gallons or more

LUBBOCK, Texas — Catholic Charities of Lubbock said it will get a large donation of milk on Thursday. By large, the organization means 400 or more gallons.

A statement said, “If you or someone you know could use some milk, please come by Catholic Charities on Thursday, August 6 for a ‘drive thru’ milk distribution starting at 3 pm.”

The milk will be 2%.

“We’ll load milk directly into your car (no need to get out) and will also have food bags available as well,” Catholic Charities said.

Catholic Charities is located at 102 Avenue J. The distribution will be through the back parking lot off Avenue K.