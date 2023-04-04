LUBBOCK, Texas — On April 3 Maximus Live Presents and Wild West Harley Davidson announced the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival 2023 will be coming to Lubbock, Texas.

According to the press release, the headliner will be “Incubus as a part of their 2023 U.S. tour with very special guests, Third Eye Blind, Badflower and Paris Jackson.”

“We are so excited to bring this concert lineup to Lubbock, Texas as it marks the first time either of these two iconic bands… have ever performed in Lubbock throughout their multi-platinum careers,” said the press release.

The press release said that the announcement of the sale schedule will follow the Incubus’ 2023 U.S tour schedule.

The Incubus summer U.S. Tour 2023 will be in Lubbock on August 26 at the Lonestar Amphitheater.

Tickets will be available starting April 4 with Artist and Citi presale.

Spotify presale starts on April 5 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

General sale will begin April 7 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.tacosandtequilamusicfestival.com or https://www.incubushq.com/