Big Spring man dead after rollover in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a rollover crash in Mitchell County early Thursday morning.

At approximately 2:49 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on Interstate 20, nearly 3 miles west of Westbrook.

A Ford pickup truck was traveling west in the IH-20 rest area when the pickup swerved into the bar ditch, DPS said.

The pickup spun out of control, rolled over and struck a light pole.

The driver of the pickup, Norman Eugene Corbell, 73 of Big Spring, was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene, according to DPS. Corbell was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

His body was taken to Kiker-Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City, DPS said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.