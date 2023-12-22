LUBBOCK, Texas — In a series of events beginning in April 2022 and lingering into Jan. 2023, Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton ISDs grappled with allegations of racism, prompting special board meetings and resolutions.

The situation drew national attention after claims of racial discrimination and civil rights violations surfaced. Lubbock-Cooper held a special board meeting addressing racism, leading to a board vote on a resolution. Shortly after, Slaton ISD announced its own resolution.

Parents voiced concerns and called for accountability from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD board. The NAACP and affected families felt the resolutions were insufficient and said the board’s response was “damage control” and “too little, too late.” Emotions ran high as a mother demanded accountability from Slaton ISD over the impact of racial claims on her children.

Charles “DJ Sancho” Sanchez in Feb. faced a legal ordeal involving allegations of inappropriately touching young girls. As his trial progressed, the defense labeled the charges as ‘malarkey,’ saying the accusations were unsubstantiated.

However, during the trial, a motion for a mistrial arose due to concerns over several jurors’ engagement on social media, potentially impacting the case’s impartiality. Ultimately, Sanchez was found guilty and sentenced for the inappropriate touching of young girls.

Lubbock County, grappled with a series of game room shootings beginning on March 13, with reports of a shooting that left four people injured. The incidents prompted local authorities and county commissioners to advocate for stricter regulations regarding game rooms.

Law enforcement the next day arrested Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, on multiple charges of “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.” Tragically, one fatality was confirmed on March 19 in connection to the game room shootings – Christian Rios, 34.

Plainview ISD faced intense backlash from angry parents following an incident at South Elementary School involving a video of 6-year-olds described as “inappropriate.” A concerned family member of the one of the students told EverythingLubbock.com that her 6-year-old family member was forced to perform a sexual act on another student. A statement from Plainview ISD on May 1 saying a sexual assault did not occur triggered a month-long controversy leading to protests, policy changes within the school and discussions about implementing electronic restrictions at the school.

On May 22, the body of missing teenager Lakaria Moore was discovered in the 1200 block of FM 1729. The Lubbock Police Department’s search began after Moore was reported missing on May 21 and police believed she was in danger. Officers found a woman’s body and a vehicle potentially linked to the missing person’s investigation involving Moore.

Christopher Carter was named as the wanted murder suspect involving Moore’s death. On July 31, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center received a tip on Carter’s location at Stadium Motel. Carter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Aug. 2, Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29, was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation for aiding Carter with means to avoid his arrest. Days later on Aug. 11, Jermaal Riggins, 37, was arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

A murder-suicide investigation unfolded in Central Lubbock on Aug. 21 after police discovered three deceased individuals, LaCandria Ibrahim, 37, a nine-year-old male and a seven-year-old female in a neighborhood. Property management was attempting to get into the home and called 911 after finding Ibrahim.

In a devastating event in Matador, Texas on June 21, a powerful EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of four individuals and left nine others injured. Among those who tragically lost their lives were Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador, Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma, Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, of Austin, Troy Hernandez, 23, of San Angelo, DPS confirmed.

Lubbock faced escalating concerns regarding its 911 emergency system, beginning July 7 and trailing into the end of the month. Mayor Tray Payne took to social media, saying dispatch issues should be improving, not getting worse. Then, numbers acquired by EverythingLubbock.com revealed a troubling increase in abandoned 911 calls, reaching over 30,000, doubling in just two years. These statistics shed light on the severity of the issue, raising fears among residents who experienced unanswered emergency calls.

Despite criticism, former LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell defended the 911 system, prompting criticism from members of the city council and the Lubbock Firefighter’s Association. The situation further escalated as it surfaced that the LPD Chief did not want key information related to the concerns in official documents, intensifying concerns over transparency and accountability in addressing the city’s 911 issues.

On Sept. 12, the LPD announced that Chief Mitchell had resigned after he was the subject of a closed-door discussion in an executive session of the Lubbock City Council. Gregory Rushin was named interim chief.

A heart-wrenching tragedy struck Lubbock when 12-year-old Jordan Rosales lost his life in a shooting in the 1900 block of 44th Street on July 11. Two juvenile suspects were arrested in relation to the crime, one of whom was charged with manslaughter. According to the family, Jordan was shot by his friend in front of his siblings. As loved ones grappled with the loss, they came forward to speak with EverythingLubbock.com on the impact of gun violence, urging children to “put the guns down.”

Zaydrian Valdez, 14, a relative of Jordan Rosales, also lost his life to a shooting on Dec. 3. Authorities said Zaydrian was with five other people, Alyssa Gonzales, 18, Angelina Estrada and Dehvin Garcia, both 17, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy that night.

The group were committing vehicle burglaries during which firearms were stolen. As Gonzales handled one of the guns, a round was discharged into Zaydrian’s seat. The 13-year-old attempted to dispose of the gun. Zaydrian was pronounced deceased at University Medical Center.

On Aug. 10, LPD responded to a domestic dispute that ended fatally. Peter Martinelli, 24, was arrested the next day for killing his mother, Brigitte Curtis, 63, by stabbing her numerous times. Curtis was a well-known psychiatrist in the area, her death shocking the community.

In a statement on Oct. 19, the Lubbock Police Department said it learned of “criminal allegations” against former Deputy Chief Leath McClure on Oct. 4. McClure was arrested and accused of continuous violence and threats of death with an apparent department-issued weapon against a female civilian employee with whom he had a relationship since 2021, court documents said.

On Oct. 23, court documents showed the deputy chief requested a lower bond. His bond was lowered from $500,000 to $100,000 on Oct. 26 and he was released from jail. Effective Nov. 20, McClure resigned from the LPD.

More top stories from 2023: