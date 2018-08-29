Bill Howerton named Lubbock Deputy City Manager

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce Bill Howerton as the organization's new Deputy City Manager. Bill, currently an Assistant City Manager, will begin in the Deputy position on August 29.

Howerton has a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University. Bill has dedicated 20 years of his career to the City of Lubbock, where he started as a Community Development Program Specialist in 1998. His leadership experience in the organization is evident in the different roles he held throughout the years, including Senior Community Development Program Specialist, Community Development Contract Coordinator, Community Development Director, Interim Animal Services Director, Citibus Liaison, Interim Assistant City Manager, and Assistant City Manager.



"The City of Lubbock is working diligently to become an organization that values and improves its customer relations. I believe an emphasis on providing a customer friendly environment must come from senior management. As the Deputy City Manager, I accept the challenge of carrying out the City Manager's vision of customer service to the remainder of the organization," Howerton said.



As Deputy City Manager, Bill will serve as the City Manager during his absence. He will also coordinate special projects, and continue to serve as the lead supervisor for the group of departments he currently oversees as Assistant City Manager.

“I am pleased to promote Mr. Howerton to the position of Deputy City Manager. During my tenure, Bill has consistently demonstrated his professionalism, adaptability and commitment to customer service. He will be a great asset to the City in this new role and I am excited for him to take on the increased responsibility of the Deputy City Manager position.” City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson said.



The City looks forward to having Bill in this new role.

