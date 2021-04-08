Bill introduced would cap price of Insulin at $50

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock resident, Jennifer Tollett, raises her phone to her arm. Beneath her sleeve, is a patch that measures her glucose levels. Tollett said she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when she was 23 years old. During her second pregnancy, she became dependent on insulin.

Tollett said she pays about $400 dollars a month for insulin medication.

“We talk so much about how Diabetes is mismanaged and I think that people forget that sometimes it’s not affordable for people and it’s totally unrealistic for them to spend that much,” Tollett said.

On Tuesday, House Bill 40 was introduced. The original bill capped the price at $100 per thirty-day supply of insulin. An amendment to the original bill was made to lower the cost to $50 but has not been passed out of committee, according to State Rep. James Talarico’s office.

Round Rock Rep. Talarico introduced the bill on Tuesday after sharing his experience of being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The bill currently has bi-partisan support, including Texas Rep. John Frullo.

“It’s unimaginable you know just because of how much we’re spending right now if I go the pharmacy and that’s all I’m spending, that’s insane to me,” Tollett said about the proposed cap price.