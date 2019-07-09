Billionaire and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot had ties to Lubbock, Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of H. Ross Perot announced on Tuesday that he died at age 89. Perot, a Texas billionaire, ran for president twice.

In 1992, Perot drew nearly 19% of the vote, and Republicans blamed him for the defeat of George H.W. Bush who was running for re-election.

In business circles, Perot was best known as the founder of Electronic Data Systems Corp.

The Lubbock Connection

You may not realize it but H. Ross Perot once donated a pyramid to Texas Tech University so-to-speak.

Image by Jason Davis

In December of 1983 Perot acquired the Pyramid Plaza on the South Loop in Lubbock. He owned the building until February of 1989 according to Lubbock Central Appraisal District when he donated the building to Texas Tech University. Texas Tech held onto the building until 2001 when it was sold.

Currently the property is owned by Pyramid Operating LLC and has a market value of $5.3 million.

Several rumors have been passed about that Perot once had an office in the building. According to Scott Womack who handles the property management, to his knowledge, that was never the case.

But to all those who like a good tale, H. Ross Perot at one time did donate a pyramid to Texas Tech.