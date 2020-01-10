Billups earned trust of family before sexually abusing teen boy, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Michael Billups, 55, of Seminole accepted a plea deal on Friday. He admitted to interstate transport of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Court records said Billups developed a friendship with a family in 2012 while they lived in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“Billups eventually came to be considered part of the family,” court records said. “Father Doe and Mother Doe trusted Billups enough to allow their children to stay the night at his residence.”

The family moved to Lubbock in 2018.

The mom asked why he waited to come forward. The boy said Billups instructed him “to not tell anyone and that it would make Billups really sad if [the boy] did.”

In October, one of boys in the family told his mom that Billups had been sexually abusing him for years. The boy told his mom that Billups was sexually assaulting him for four years and this happened at Hobbs, Seminole and a recent trip to Alabama.

The court records filed Friday went on to explain that Billups in the summer of 2019 asked permission to take two of the kids to Florida and Alabama for vacation.

The mom asked why he waited to come forward. The boy said Billups instructed him “to not tell anyone and that it would make Billups really sad if [the boy] did.”

Billups would buy the boy toys and games, court records said.

Once the mother contacted police, the FBI also stepped in to help investigate. Billups gave a statement, court records said, and admitted to sexually abusing the boy in Hobbs, Seminole and in Alabama.

Billups signed a written plea agreement on Monday. It was entered into court records on Friday. The plea agreement still needs court approval. If approved, Billups faces between 10 years and life under the terms of the deal.

Related Story: Man jailed in Lubbock, accused of taking boy to Alabama for sexual abuse