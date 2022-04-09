LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Tech baseball team cruised to a 14-0 behind 12 strikeouts from Red Raider pitcher Brandon Birdsell (7-1).

The Red Raider bats got going early at Dan Law Field. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Kurt Wilson would crank his 7th home-run of the season with a three-run blast. An inning later, Hudson White would hit a solo-home run of his own. That would start a five-run rally as Texas Tech led the wildcats 8-0 after two innings. Two more runs in the 6th and four more in the 8th would will the Red Raiders to a 14 to 0 win.

“He’s a competitor,” head coach Tim Tadlock said about Birdsell. “To kind of echo what we were seeing yesterday with Morris, you know. Just really diligent about what he does day to day and prepares the right way and a lot of fun to watch.”

“You always expect a close game,” said Birdsell. “But you’re, you know, super appreciative whenever [your team gets] you that run support, and they’ve done it every time so I’m grateful for my offense and have full faith in them.”

Texas Tech will try to sweep Kansas State at Dan Law Field on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 P.M. CT.