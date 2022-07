(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Obtaining your child’s birth certificate for back to school registration has never been easier. The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office offers a way to skip the line and get online.

For more information, please visit the Vital Statistics website at mylubbock.us/birthanddeath. Order pickup, standard mail and expedited shipping options are available.

