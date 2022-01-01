Bitter cold, light snow ring in 2022 across the South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas — A cold front blasted through the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Saturday, bringing in a much colder airmass to the region.

Along with very cold temperatures, there is a chance for light snow across portions of the South Plains region from Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening.

*** A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2:00 PM CST to 9:00 PM CST Saturday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Parmer and Swisher County. ***

*** A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 6:00 PM CST Saturday to 6:00 AM CST Sunday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Parmer and Swisher County.

Snow Chance: Light snow will develop this afternoon and will quickly move across the region through the evening hours. Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch will be possible in the Winter Weather Advisory area (see list of counties above). However, a few isolated spots could pick up more than one inch. A trace to a dusting will be possible across the rest of the South Plains region, including the Lubbock metro area.

Expected Snowfall

Source: NOAA/NWS Forecast Office in Lubbock

Source: NOAA/NWS Forecast Office in Midland/Odessa

Travel Issues: A few slick spots may develop on some bridges, overpasses and some roadways. Overall, significant travel issues are not expected with this event.

Temperatures: Temperatures will continue to drop across the region Saturday afternoon and evening with the passage of the cold front and cold air filter in across the area. Lows Saturday night and into Sunday morning will bottom to between the single digits to the middle teens.

Wind Chill: Wind chill values may drop to as low as 10 degrees below zero in the Wind Chill Advisory area (see list of counties above). Winds chill values will drop into the single-digits to near zero elsewhere across the area.

Stay with EverythingLubbock.com for additional weather updates.