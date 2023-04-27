LUBBOCK, Texas — After 35 years, Varsity Jewelers, known for their custom-made tech rings and fine jewelry, is closing its doors after 35 years. The store opened its doors in 1988 in a location on University Avenue right across from Texas Tech and has been there ever since.

The manager, Rosalie Cutter has been with the business for 10 years and has mixed feelings about saying goodbye.

“It’s going to be bittersweet, but we’re very happy for the times and the people that we’ve met here,” Cutter said.

Cutter said over the years, they’ve met so many people who have come in shopping for pieces, some who have come back to visit and even repurchase.

“It’s kind of nice to just have that experience over all of this time and to see what people have done and grown,” Cutter said, “We’ve met so many amazing tech students that I just know now have gone on to do wonderful, great things.”

Cutter said the owner was pursuing his master’s at Texas Tech when he opened the business, after always having a love for jewelry even at a young age. Little did he know it would grow into something so big.

With the store being located right across from Texas Tech, many would come in requesting custom Tech rings, but that’s not the only thing they specialize in.

“We are known for our Texas Tech rings,” Cutter said. “We have sold those longer than anyone else in town, but we have everything else, engagement rings, fun-colored gemstones, gold chains, estate, jewelry, turquoise, and pearls.”

Cutter said each and every piece has a story, starting with those who come in to purchase.

She recalled one day when a man came in looking for an engagement ring. The staff was dressed casually since it was a hot summer day and said he took a liking to that.

“It was summer, we were pretty casual, our owner was wearing shorts and he said I saw your owner wearing shorts and I knew that’s where I wanted to do business,” Cutter said.

Even though those stories are coming to an end, Cutter said she’s glad she got to be a part of it.

“It’s been an amazing growth, we’ve been really happy about it and fortunate,” Cutter said.

The store is expected to close early in the summer. They’re having a retirement sale for 35% off for their 35 years of service.