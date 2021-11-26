Black Friday shoppers back at stores in South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas — After more than a year of mostly online shopping during the pandemic, shoppers were back in stores at the South Plains Mall for Black Friday.

Some shoppers started their Christmas shopping Friday morning while others finished their lists. Many took COVID-19 precautions, including some stores that posted capacity limits and mask recommendations.

Santa Claus visited with children and dozens of people could be seen wearing holiday outfits.

“We had people dedicated to the sales that they absolutely wanted to get to… Bath and Bodyworks and Pink are two of those that had lines. GameStop [and] Champs had a little line,” Ashley Knox, the senior marketing manager for the South Plains Mall said on Friday morning.

Salvation Army Angel Trees could be seen scattered through out the mall. The initiative was started to support families in West Texas that need “a little extra help” this holiday season, Knox explained.

Black Friday shoppers can “adopt an angel” by selecting a child from the tree and shopping for their Christmas gifts.

“We’re super proud to partner with the Salvation Army and support our West Texas families that need a little extra help this holiday season,” Knox said.

The South Plains Mall said it’s working with Vitalant to host a blood drive Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., located across from H&M and JCPenney.

“While you’re out here shopping for those that you love, a great opportunity to give to the community is to donate blood,” Knox suggested.