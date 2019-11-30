Black Friday shoppers buy guns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday shoppers lined up at Sharp Shooters on Marsha Sharp Freeway to get in on gun sales.

Sharp Shooters started their Black Friday sales on Wednesday and continued them through Friday.

General Manager Izzy Musquiz said he was pleased with the turnout and was glad that shoppers decided to purchase locally.

“[There’s a] Black Friday stigma. Everyone kinda thinks about your big box chain stores,” he said. “They kind of forget about us local guys.”

Local gun owner Michael Mccoy said he had been shopping at Sharp Shooters for years and that he was looking for a small pistol.

He said he welcomed the crowds making their holiday purchases as long as they followed the rules.

“I think it’s good if they are legal and they can pass the NICS test,” he said. “So it’s fine with me if they purchase the arm legally and use it in a legal and safe fashion.”

Holiday shopping deals will continue in Lubbock with Small Business Saturday and nationally with Cyber Monday.