Black Lives Matter supporters organize Minority Cruise around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, Black Lives Matter supporters organized a Minority Cruise around South Loop 289 to generate momentum around the movement.

Following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others, the Black Lives Matter movement has been gaining a lot of attention over the past few months. Event organizers explained that in light of these recent events, they decided to organize the cruise to bring more people together.

“It’s like, nobody wants to listen, you know? It’s like, they think all they think we’re bad or whatever, just because of the color of our skin,” said Trique Wilson, a 15 year-old Black Lives Matter supporter.

Folks of all ages showed up to the event to make sure their voices were heard. Nine year-old Kemyrah Matthews, 4 year-old Acyanah Peters and 8 year-old Serenity Matthews chanted “Black Lives Matter” alongside supporters.

“I just want everyone to hear our voices, because I don’t want this to go on any longer. And the longer it goes, the worse it’s gonna get,” said Zniyah Wilson, a 12 year-old Black Lives Matter supporter. “And I’m starting to get scared from our brothers, the older they get, the more in harm they’re going to be.”

The group started their parade at Estacado High School in East Lubbock around 2:30 PM and drove around The Loop once. There were approximately eight cars that participated in the cruise.

This event came two weeks after the ‘Trump Train’ – in which thousands drove around The Loop in support of President Trump’s election.

“We still in a world that everything is divided. So that’s what I mean by our side,” said Minority Cruise organizer Shardae Acy. “And that’s the the main reason why we want to do this cruise today to bring everybody together, let them know that you know, we don’t see skin color, we’re all the same inside.”

Cars participating at the parade were decorated Black Lives Matter messages. Some cars also had Biden 2020 signs.

“This event is for minorities, not to just single out anybody but as far as the Hispanic and African American community to let them know that we can come together without violence, or anything of that nature,” said Acy.

Organizers said most importantly, they wanted the event to stay peaceful

“As far as just like the Trump Rally was peaceful,” said Acy. “That’s more to say that we can come together as African American and Hispanic to come together and do a peaceful event as well without, you know, breaking it up or anything like that just because they see us coming together.”

As a 12 year-old, Zniyah Wilson explained that growing in 2020 can be concerning and sometimes even frightening. However, all she wants to see is change

“I want to say what we’re saying now it’s only going through one ear, out the other,” said Wilson. “But if we come all together and show them now we can do this minority cruise, with no violence. Maybe they will actually see the true people we are and we’re not just violent people are people who just start stuff. We’re actually good people we want our lives to be equal like everyone else.”