Black student-athletes at Texas Tech discuss forming new alliance

LUBBOCK, Texas – This week, Black student-athletes at Texas Tech University announced the creation of the Black Student-Athlete Alliance or BSAA.

“The Black Student-Athlete Alliance will be a tremendous addition to our athletics department,” said Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt.

According to the BSAA, their mission will be to “develop, coordinate and execute messaging, programming and continued commitment to the holistic experience of student-athletes of color.”

“They just wanna see us compete, and that’s it,” said D’Jenne Egharevba, track and field student-athlete and inaugural president of BSAA. “I have more to me, and I am more than just an athlete.”

Red Raider football players proposed the idea to create an alliance after witnessing the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Oftentimes, black student-athletes of high athletic prowess are often referred to as their athletic identity and not necessarily humanizing or even seen that they are black first,” said Mike Davis, a former collegiate basketball athlete and adviser to the BSAA.

The BSAA has developed five call-to-action items:

Reinforcing “all lives cannot matter until Black lives matter”

Creating ongoing required educational training and workshops focused on racial and social injustice issues

Making greater consideration in offseason scheduling for student-athletes

Promoting holistic support of student-athletes as more than athletes

An overall commitment to East Lubbock and the local Lubbock community

“Leading this group, I want them to never shy away from their cultural or historical identity because there’s brilliance, prominence, strength and there’s resilience,” said Davis.

The BSAA has petitioned to be an official on-campus organization through the Texas Tech Office of Campus Life.