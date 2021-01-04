Black woman says Morton city manager called her a racial slur, ordered family’s dog to be euthanized

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brenda Johnson-Baldwin alleged that Morton city manager, Brenda Shaw, called her the ‘N-word’ during a dispute about Baldwin’s pit bull, Prince.

Baldwin said Prince was a “protective” dog who defended her family’s home in Morton. After a few incidents with neighbors, including one where Prince bit the family’s mailwoman, Baldwin said the family decided to give Prince to her brother in Dallas.

Baldwin said near the Thanksgiving holiday, the city of Morton’s animal control department removed Prince from outside the family’s home. Baldwin said the city informed them that Prince had been involved in another incident with a neighbor.

While Prince was in the custody of the city, Baldwin said she approached Shaw in a Morton store to discuss the status of the dog. Baldwin said during the conversation, Shaw said she would not return Prince to the family.

“I use profanity,” said Baldwin. “So I said [expletive] this, we’re getting a lawyer.”

As the conversation continued, Baldwin said Shaw used a racial slur.

“She said ‘that’s what you [expletives] do, you resort to cursing and it’s a sign of ignorance,'” said Baldwin. “That’s what she said.”

Baldwin said the words were very hurtful not only because they were “racist,” but because she said Shaw knew her family well.

“My father worked for the city for 20 years,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said a few days after the incident with Shaw, Shaw then called the family and informed them that the city had euthanized Prince.

“We just wanted our dog back,” said Baldwin. “It didn’t have to be this way.”

EverythingLubbock.com contacted Brenda Shaw about the allegations. Shaw said she would not comment on the matter.