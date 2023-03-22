LUBBOCK, Texas — About 12,000 Lubbock Power & Light customers were hit with a blackout early Wednesday morning. LP&L said the outages began at 1:00 a.m. and lasted until 3:00 a.m.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue, as a protocol, was called to Texas Tech University dormitories for reports of students being trapped inside of elevators due to the outages.

According to TTUPD, the situation was “nothing too alarming” and the students were released shortly after getting stuck, by officers.

The outages were reported anywhere from the University Medical Center to the edges of Loop 289. Footage from an EverythingLubbock.com station camera showed areas of the city that are typically lit up, to be dark.

There was no information on a cause at the time. The LP&L outage map showed one active outage as of 9:30 a.m.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Power & Light: