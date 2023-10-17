LUBBOCK, Texas— A hit live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will bring its “vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation” to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on June 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and prices range from $25.50 through $60.50 plus taxes and fees, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue performances of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in even more cities in 2024,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.