We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 1 Sundown Roughnecks.

After a 2019 postseason run and a 8-5 overall record. The Roughnecks will start several new faces this season, returning only two starters on the offense and four on defense.

Defensive end Brandon Kenley and presumptive quarterback Carson Holson are among the four all-district selections that the team will likely lean on to help get them through any early season growing pains.